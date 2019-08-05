Concerns mount for missing Yorkshireman last seen in Newcastle as police say disappearance is 'out of character'

Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the safety of a man from Yorkshire who has disappeared.

Graham Scaife, from Boroughbridge near Harrogate, was reported missing last week after he was last seen in Newcastle-upon-Tyne on July 31.

North Yorkshire Police say the disappearance is 'out of character' for the 50-year-old.

Officers are urging anyone who may have seen Graham on public transport or in any hotels or guest houses to get in touch.

Graham is described as white, 6ft tall, with short, dark brown hair and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a dark coloured shirt.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "Graham’s family are very worried about him and officers appeal direct to him that if he sees or hears this appeal, to please get in touch with family, friends, or the police and let us know that you are safe.

"Or if you prefer, you can call the missing people charity confidentially on 116000, who will pass on a message."