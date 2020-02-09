Dramatic footage shows extent of Masham flooding during Storm Ciara

The heroism of the Harrogate district's emergency services has been praised as flood water continues to be pumped away in Masham while Store Ciara batters the UK.

The Environment Agency issued a flood warning today, for the River Ure at Masham due to today's widespread torrential rain, and residents and visitors looked on as the dramatic scenes unfolded.

One resident tweeted: "Storm Ciara has hit Masham hard. Not often we get this amount of water in the main street."

Others have taken to social media to praise the reaction of North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, North Yorkshire Police, and Harrogate Borough Council's Emergency Planning Team.

Flooding in Masham. Picture credit: PC Pete Macmillan.

PC Pete Macmillan said: "Tremendous work by Northallerton Fire Station to clear the water from #Masham. Road will be reopened soon hopefully once we’ve done a bit of a clean up #team999 #StormCiara."

The flood warning from the Environment Agency read: "Flooding is expected - immediate action required. We are issuing the flood warning for the River Ure at Masham due to widespread heavy rain, associated with Storm Ciara, overnight on Saturday and continuing on Sunday morning, 09/02/2020, causing rivers and watercourses to rise. The current level of the River Ure at Kilgram is 4.3m and is forecast to continue to rise through Sunday afternoon. We are monitoring the situation closely. Our Incident Room is open, and operational staff are out clearing trash screens. We will update this message in 8 hours or as the situation changes."

Video credit: Daniel Bartosik.