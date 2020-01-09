Dramatic footage shows rescue operation to save dog which had fallen down sheer 65ft drop

This dramatic video footage shows the rescue of a dog which had a lucky escape when it fell down a sheer 65ft drop - suffering just a broken leg.

Duke the Hungarian vizsla dropped from the cliff edge at picturesque Saltwick Nab on the east coast in North Yorkshire, and was stranded on the beach below.

The RNLI saved Duke after he fell down a 65ft sheer drop. Credit: SWNS

His owner called the coastguard after the accident on December 31, who, along with Whitby RNLI, rescued the frightened animal in a lifeboat and brought him to safety.

It was decided that the best way to rescue him would be to approach by sea - rather than by scaling the steep cliffs in slippy and cold conditions.

The RNLI volunteers took the dog's owner on their mission to help keep the dog calm.

The owner and Duke were returned safely to Whitby lifeboat station where family were waiting to take the dog straight to the vets.

Duke being taken to Whitby lifeboat station by the RNLI volunteers. Credit: SWNS

Duke was treated for a broken leg.

The Whitby RNLI station mechanic who attended the incident said: "Some people might find it strange that we rescue pets but due to the location of the incident it could have been dangerous for the owner to attempt carrying the dog himself.

"The area is quite slippy and it would have been a long walk back due to the lack of access.

"The size of the dog meant that taking the dog back up the cliff would have been difficult as well as distressing for the animal.

"We’d much rather see an animal be rescued quickly and safely and no one else put in danger trying to rescue them."

If you get into trouble on the coast you can alert the RNLI by calling 999 or 112 and asking for the coastguard.

The RNLI offers advise for walking dogs at the coast saying dogs should be kept on leads close to cliff edges or fast-flowing rivers to keep them safe.