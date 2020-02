Have your say

Drone footage, shot above Speedibake in Wakefield, has revealed the devastation to the factory after a large fire ripped through the building.

At its peak on Saturday there were 20 fire engines and 140 firefighters at the scene.

Drone footage has revealed the devastation to the factory (Credit: Scott Merrylees)

The fire, which is now under control, caused Wakefield to 'look like nighttime' as thick black smoke covered the city.

Drone footage, captured by Scott Merrylees, shows the extent of the damage looking down onto the building.

Crews remain at the scene.