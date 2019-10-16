Emergency services called to rescue man trapped in machinery in East Yorkshire

Have your say

Emergency services have been called to rescue a man trapped in machinery at an East Yorkshire village.

Fire crews from Goole, Howden and Hull, as well as the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Yorkshire Ambulance are currently at the scene.

A Humberside Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "Crews from Goole, Howden and a rescue unit from Hull have assisted Yorkshire Ambulance and Yorkshire Air Ambulance with an adult male trapped in machinery at a premises in Holme Upon Spalding Moor."

The man has been airlifted to Hull Royal Infirmary.

The extent of his injuries are not known.

A spokeswoman for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: "Yorkshire Ambulance Service attended the scene with a rapid response team and air ambulance at a premise on Howden Road.

"The patient was taken by air to Hull Royal Hospital."