Two pumps are currently dealing with a moorland fire as temperatures approach 31 degrees.

The fire is off Ogden Lane at Denholme.

The fire is a 50m by 30m area, with crews using a large jet to control it, West Yorkshire Fire Service confirmed.

One pump from Bingley and a pump and wildfire unit from Keighley are in attendance along with a specialist Wildfire Officer.