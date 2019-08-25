Emergency services rushed to West Yorkshire processing plant fire

Have your say

Emergency services have been scrambled to a fire at a huge processing plant in Bradford this morning.

The fire is at Omega Proteins Ltd, a processing plant near Denholme.

cc Robin Naylor

Robin Naylor, who is at the scene, said emergency services had been arriving since around 8am.

He said large plumes of smoke could be seen billowing from the plant.

Robin said: "At least 10 fire service vehicles are here.

"Smoke is spreading across Denholme."

cc Robin Naylor

Robin said the the emergency services were working to discover if anyone is inside the plant.

West Yorkshire Fire Service have been contacted.

cc Robin Naylor