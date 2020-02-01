Everything we know so far about large bakery fire on Wakefield retail park

Have your say

Firefighters are still at the scene of a large fire in Wakefield, which broke out at the Speedibake building on Ings Road Retail Park.

Wakefield city centre was covered in thick black smoke and traffic came to a standstill, as police officers shut down roads in the city centre.

Everything we know about the large fire in Wakefield (Photo: The National Police Air Service)

West Yorkshire Fire expect to be at the scene for at least another 24 to 48 hours.

Here is everything we know about the fire so far:

When did the fire break out?

West Yorkshire Fire were first called to the fire at 1.17pm today, at the Speedibake building on Chald Lane.

The fire broke out on the ground floor of the building.

Crews from Wakefield, Ossett, Normanton, Rothwell, Hunslet, Cleckheaton, Garforth, Dewsbury and Morley attended.

How many firefighters are at the scene?

By 3.50pm, 75% of the ground floor had become consumed by the fire.

About 140 firefighters were at the scene from across the country.

Has anyone been injured?

There are no reported injuries.

What was the cause of the fire?

It is not yet known what caused the fire at the Speedibake building.

West Yorkshire Fire have confirmed it broke out on the ground floor and 75% of the ground floor was consumed by the fire.

Is there a risk of asbestos?

In a statement released at 6pm, the fire service said: "The building construction may contain asbestos but at this moment in time it is unconfirmed as to whether it is present in the smoke plume.

"As a precautionary measure we are advising people living in the vicinity to remain indoors and keep windows and a doors closed."

What should I do if I live nearby?

Anyone who lives nearby is advised to stay indoors and keep windows and doors closed.

Police are directing people away from the area.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "A number of roads around the area are closed including the junction from Westgate onto Ings Road and this is causing traffic on surrounding routes in Wakefield city centre.

"Anyone living in the city centre is asked to keep their windows and doors closed.

"Please avoid the area."

What is the latest update on the fire?

At 6pm, West Yorkshire Fire issued a statement which read: "Crews remain in attendance at the building fire in Wakefield city centre.

"There are two aerial ladder platforms, three large jets and six breathing apparatus in use.

"We anticipate that we will be in attendance for the next 24 to 48 hours. Please avoid the area to allow emergency services to deal with the incident."