Extinction Rebellion protesters to march Briggate and hold mass 'die-in'

Extinction Rebellion protesters in Leeds are set to march to Briggate today and hold a mass 'die-in'.

The environmental campaigners, who have been camped out on Victoria Bridge since Monday, are set to march through the city centre to Briggate.

Briggate is one of the busiest pedestrianised streets in Leeds, being central to the shopping district.

It is likely the march will also affect drivers and bus users as it travels through the city centre, particularly as it passes Boar Lane.

The route will go from Victoria Bridge, along Neville Street, Boar Lane and onto Briggate stopping just past the Trinity Shopping Centre.

The protesters will be joined by a drum band as they march.

There they will then stage a mass 'die-in'.

A die-in is when people lay on the ground pretending to be dead.

Extinction Rebellion protesters across the country have pulled similar stunts in the past.

Thousands of protesters laid down in The Natural History Museum in April 2019 to call for action.

Protesters in Leeds said that the 'die-in' on Briggate is to draw attention to the 6th mass extinction event which is currently occurring.

Organisers say more people are expected to join the protest today.

The march will start at 12pm.

