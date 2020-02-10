Extraordinary video shows Calder Valley underwater as River Calder bursts its banks

Have your say

The Calder Valley once again took the brunt of the flooding in Yorkshire as Storm Ciara hit.

Photographer Bruce Fitzgerald captured this video of residents and emergency workers desperately battling the deluge.

Flooding hits the Calder Valley (Photo and video: Bruce Fitzgerald).

Scenes of roads flooded roads, shop fronts covered in metres in water and the sight of communities battling the elements across the Calder Valley brought back memories of the devastating Boxing Day flood in 2015.

Residents awoke to the sound of the flood siren sounding in Hebden Bridge on Sunday morning.

The A646 Halifax Road, which connects Hebden Bridge and Todmorden, was closed in both directions. The A646 Burnley Road in Mytholmroyd was also closed.

Some roads have reopened, but drivers are still being advised to exercise caution.

Flood warnings remain in place across the Calder Valley.