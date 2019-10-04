Family taken to hospital after laptop fire near York

A family were taken to hospital after a laptop sparked a fire at a home outside of York

Crews from Huntington and York were called to a fire in the living room of the house in Stockon-on-the-Forest shortly after 1am on Friday morning.

Two adults and two children suffered smoke inhalation and were taken to hospital by ambulance.

There was also fire damage to the sofa and smoke damage to the whole of the property.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service said it believed the cause of the fire was a laptop left on charge on the sofa.

The property had a smoke detector fitted and the family were able to leave and raise the alarm.