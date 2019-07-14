Farming the most dangerous job as number of fatalities in one year is revealed

New figures released today show farming has the worst rate of worker fatalities of the main industrial sectors - 18 times as high as the average rate across all industries.

A total of 39 people lost their lives on farms during 2018/19.

Of the 39 people killed, 32 were agricultural workers and seven were members of the public, including two children.

Over a third of all agricultural fatalities (36 per cent) were as a result of moving vehicles.

Other deaths were caused by injuries involving cattle, falling from height, being struck by an object such as a bale, contact with machinery, asphyxiation or drowning in grain silo or water, and another incident involved barbed wire.

The report also reveals that of the 39 people killed, eight were over the age of 65.

In Yorkshire, there were four fatalities in the same time period.

The figures have been released as part of the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) Fatal Injuries in Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing in Great Briton report 2018/2019, which has been published today at the start of Farm Safety Week.

A HSE spokeswoman said: "It is very concerning that there was an increase in the number of fatal injuries in agriculture in the last work year.

"These statistics act as a stark reminder that the industry needs to focus its efforts on managing risk so that everyone can go home healthy and safe from work.

"While this increase may not be a trend from year to year, the underlying fatal injury rate for agriculture for the past five years has remained largely static and is the highest of all industries.

"It is an unenviable poor record and the industry must do more to work together and make the changes it clearly needs.

"In agriculture, forestry and fishing, the causes of fatal incidents and the steps that need to be taken to prevent them are well known.

"These deaths do not need to happen and are not an inevitable part of farming.

"It is a challenge to get parts of the industry to accept that they are not managing risks well and the number of fatal incidents should be a wake-up call for the industry.

"We should remember that any change in numbers provides little comfort to the family, friends and colleagues of those whose lives were cut short this year on farms.

"It is particularly sad as, once again, the deaths include two children who have died as a result of an agricultural activity."

Farm Safety Week, running until Friday, started in 2013 and has grown to include England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Its goal is to inspire farmers to look after their physical and mental wellbeing and reduce the number of life-changing and life-ending accidents on farms.

Stephanie Berkeley of the Farm Safety Foundation said: "Each and every fatal accident in farming is one too many in an industry that we rely on to put food on our plates every day.

"The farming industry is vital to the UK economy - it is the bedrock of our food and drink industry.

"On a farm, as with any business, the number one resource is the people, so why is it that farmers still give more attention to their livestock, crops and machinery than to themselves and their own wellbeing?

"This needs to change and to change now before another family has to suffer the unimaginable. The time has come to sit up, take note and make a change."