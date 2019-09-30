Fears house in Yorkshire Dales could collapse following flood damage

These days every time it rains neighbours on picturesque Grinton Beck are worried.

Saturday night’s storm has been a reminder of the threat that lies in the Beck that runs past their houses - one of which could, they fear, collapse.

There are fears the house on the right could collapse Picture: Simon Hulme

Sandbags still line the beck, the aftermath of July’s devastating one-in-100 year flood.

But two months on no one has been able to get into the stream to start repairs on the boundary walls, because of the dangerous state of the house at the very bottom.

Geraldine Coates, who lives opposite the house, which has been strapped to give it support, said they were all on “Beck watch”.

She said: “Everybody will be on tenterhooks until we can get the repairs done.

“I don’t think anyone down here will sleep easy until we get some defences built up against the winter storms.”

Mrs Coates, the chair of Grinton parish council, said loose debris was getting washed down the Beck every time it rained, changing its course.

She said: “Nobody dares go in and take any machinery to dig down to get to the foundation because of the vibrations, which could cause the collapse of the house.

“We have been assured that because it is strapped, it is not going to go, but we are not convinced because it needs underpinning and it has been further eroded by the storm.”

An Environment Agency spokesman said the Leeds and York incident rooms were opened over the weekend with incident duty staff called in.

40mm of rain fell on the Pennines over 24 hours.

He said: “The Foss Barrier in York was lowered at about 10pm on Sunday night to stop the rising River Ouse from backing up the Foss and causing flooding.

“Our operations staff have deployed temporary defences in Mytholmroyd and closed flood gates in York, Selby and Cawood so that homes and businesses are better protected from rising river levels. Field teams continue to check and clear trash screens.

“We expect the River Ouse to peak overnight. It is expected to remain high for the next few days as it absorbs run-off from the upper catchment, as high up as Hawes.

“A flood warning was issued for Reeth on Sunday but levels peaked approximately one metre lower than the event in July."

As of 4pm on Monday 30 September there are currently 10 flood warnings and 19 flood alerts in Yorkshire.

The forecast is currently uncertain, but rain is expected to continue to fall throughout the week.

The Envirornment Agency is advising people to check their flood risk at www.gov.uk/flood.