Fire crews called to flooded Yorkshire farm as overnight flood warnings issued

Fire crews were called to a flooded farm house in Yorkshire yesterday after severe weather hit the region.

West Yorkshire Fire were called to the farm in Hepworth at 3.38pm yesterday.

Flood warnings are inn place across York

Water had entered the property on Barnside Lane and was at risk of affecting the electrics.

Crews from Homfirth re-directed the water, pumping it away from the house.

A number of flood alerts have been issued for the region on Monday including two urgent flood warnings near York.

The River Ouse has risen to dangerously high levels near St George's Field and Queen's Staith and properties and footpaths near the river are most at risk.

A second flood warning is in place further down the River Ouse at Naburn Lock.

River levels are expected to peak to around 3.5 metres this evening putting the area around Naburn Lock at risk of flooding.

Incident response teams are monitoring the situation and are considering closing the flood gates alongside the Ouse in York.

