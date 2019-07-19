Fire crews push caravan off Yorkshire railway line after it detached from car and rolled on tracks

Have your say

Fire crews had to push a caravan off a railway line after a bumpy road caused it to detach from a car and roll on to the tracks.

Emergency services were scrambled to the crossing in Haxby near York just before 9am and luckily managed to winced the caravan to safety.

Caravan on the lines cc SWNS

The caravan was being towed across the track when it “bounced” off its towbar at the crossing.

It then swung around before rolling down the tracks.

The driver continued down the road for 100 yards before parking and raising the alarm.

Thankfully nobody was injured.

Caravan on the lines cc SWNS

Station manager at North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service Bob Hoskins said: “Network Rail put a stop in place and no trains came near the caravan during the incident.

“The caravan was winched off the tracks and back onto the road, where it was reattached to the car.

“The line was then checked for any potential damage, but there was none.”

Network Rail said that the Haxby level crossing was a CCTV level crossing which was monitored by a signaller.

A spokeswoman said the signaller reported a caravan on the railway line and all trains were stopped in the area at around 8.45am.

She said: "Network Rail attended site, alongside colleagues from North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue and worked to remove the caravan.

"Train services have now resumed, however, there may be some residual disruption so passengers are advised to check before travelling via National Rail Enquiries or with their train operator.

"We would like to thank all those affected for their patience."