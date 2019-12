Have your say

Fire crews were rushed to a street in Scarborough yesterday after a car burst into flames.

North Yorkshire Fire were called to reports of the car fire on Stepney Drive at 5.19pm on Sunday.

Pictures show smoke billowing from the car, which sustained 100% damage in the fire.

Crews used one hose reel to extinguish the fire, which is believed to have been caused by a mechanical fault.

No injuries were reported.