Fire engines from across Yorkshire sent to huge industrial fire which has engulfed plant as emergency services provide update

The fire service have provided an update on an ongoing large fire at a production plant.

Emergency services were scrambled to a fire at a huge processing plant in Bradford this morning.

The fire is at Omega Proteins Ltd, a processing plant near Denholme.

West Yorkshire Fire Service confirmed pumps had been sent from locations across Yorkshire including Huddersfield and Bingley.

A full update log from West Yorkshire Fire service read: "Industrial factory on fire on Half Acre Road, Denholme.

"On arrival this was made pumps eight. Building 75 metres x 75 metres, 75% involved in fire, two large jets in use.

"Appliances attending from Illingworth, Fairweather Green, Bingley, Halifax, Rastrick, Stanningley, Pontefract, Bradford, Killingbeck, Huddersfield, Skelmanthorpe and Otley."

Smoke could be seen billowing from the building this morning.