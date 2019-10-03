Fire fighters rescue 28-year-old horse after it collapses in Leeds stables

Have your say

An old horse who had collapsed was brought back onto its feet thanks to a rescue crew.

Fire fighters attended the stables at Harewood on Tuesday morning after worried owners found the creature unable to stand.

A rescue crew from West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service were called to help, and secured the 28-year-old animal using a harness around its body.

Lifting equipment was then used to pull the horse back onto its feet.

A tweet from the Service said: "Crews from Cleckheaton assisted with a large animal rescue on Tuesday morning.

"The 28-year-old horse had collapsed & was unable to stand due to its position.

"Crews used lifting equipment to successfully rescue the horse & handed over to vets."

Cleckheaton Fire Station is the base for all animal rescues carried out on stuck or injured animals in the region.

Last week, another distressed horse was rescued from a bridge in Pudsey after it found itself stuck, while a baby cow stuck underground in a field in Ilkley was brought to safety by the crow back in July this year.