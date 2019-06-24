Fire in Harrogate town centre - what emergency services believe to be the cause

Emergency services have confirmed what they believe to be the cause of a major fire in Harrogate town centre.

Speaking to the Harrogate Advertiser this morning, a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Service said their findings show the blaze on Station Parade was accidental, and they believe it may have been caused by an electrical fault - but their investigation to establish exactly what happened is still under way.

Fire crews were called to Deli Blanca at 9am on Friday, as flames ripped through the premises.

Roads were closed, and there was widespread disruption as heroic firefighters worked to bring the fire under control.