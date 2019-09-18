Firefighter who died in water training exercise named as Josh Gardener

A firefighter who died after two boats collided at a marina during a training exercise has been named.

Josh Gardener, 35, died from his injuries following the collision at Neyland Marina in Milford Haven, West Wales, at around 11.30am on Tuesday.

Friends of the father-of-two have now launched a fundraising page in his memory, describing him as a "little guy with a big heart".

A message on the gofundme page said: "This page was created in memory of Josh Gardner, who tragically passed away in an accident while on exercise with the fire service, on 17th September.

"A job he always wanted to do, and loved to the fullest, in the same way he lived the rest of his life.

"Josh was a little guy with a big heart, an outstanding friend, and above all, and a devoted father."

As of Wednesday afternoon, the page had raised more than £2,000, which stated it will go to supporting his young son and daughter.

Some of those who donated money to the page left tributes to Mr Gardener, which described him as "One of the good guys".

Callum Evers said: "Really sad to hear this, I worked with him a few times and he was a really really nice guy. RIP Josh."

Kevin Dunne said: "Josh was a truly lovely guy, a real pleasure to work with and generally be around. Sadly missed, huge sympathies to his family and friends."



The Fire Brigades Union said the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service firefighter was taking part in a routine water rescue exercise when two of the service's boats collided.

The FBU said it would be investigating the incident to ensure "lessons are learnt".

A spokesman said: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of our brother in Wales, who tragically died carrying out routine training for water rescue.

"Our heartfelt condolences go to his family and friends at this incredibly sad time.

"Firefighters risk their lives daily to keep people safe; they prepare and train for all eventualities, and in this heartbreaking case, a colleague and friend has lost his life in this endeavour.

"No worker should ever die whilst fulfilling their role. We will be investigating the causes and circumstances of this death to ensure that lessons are learnt. The FBU will do all it can to support the bereaved family."

Chris Davies, chief fire officer with Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said: "At this incredibly difficult time, our sympathy and thoughts are with our colleague's family.

"The welfare of our crews is also paramount, and we are ensuring that appropriate support is in place for all those involved in and affected by this tragic incident."

Dyfed-Powys Police said the victim's family were being supported by officers, while it and the Marine Accident Investigation Branch continued investigations.