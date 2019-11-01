Firefighters express condolences after 89-year-old woman dies in fatal Ilkley house blaze

Have your say

Emergency services have paid their respects after an elderly woman died in a house fire.

The 89-year-old lady perished in the blaze at Cowpasture Road in Ilkley on Thursday morning.

Fire fighters dampen down at the scene of a fatal house fire in Ilkley on Thursday.

Crews for six different fire stations across the county battled to save her after being called to the scene at 8.34am.

Fire investigators are to remain at the scene today (Friday) as they try to establish what caused the fire.

Bradford District Commander Benjy Bush expressed his condolences following the lady's death.

He said: “We extend our deepest condolences to the lady’s friends and family at this difficult time.

“Enquiries are continuing and we have a specialist fire investigation officer onsite today to establish the circumstances of the fire.

“It is likely that firefighters will also remain onsite for the rest of this afternoon.”

One police officer tweeted to say all emergency services had been on hand to try and save the woman.

Sergeant Peter Softley said: "Tragic shift yesterday in Ilkley hard not to let it get in your head but all emergency services on hand to try save lives.

"To my PCSO Lucy Broadbent first on scene, you did all you could and so proud of you. Thoughts and prayers".