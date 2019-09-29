Flooding causing "severe disruption" to rail services across Yorkshire and the north

Have your say

Rail passengers across the north of England are being warned of widespread disruption as "severe weather" continues to wreak havoc.

Northern Rail said delays and short notice cancellations are likely for the rest of today (Sunday) as a band of heavy rain continues to move across the region.

Localised flooding is creating problems on a number of routes - and several in the Leeds area have been flagged up.

Trains are running at reduced speeds between Leeds and Harrogate due to flooding and conditions are being monitored due to possible flooding near to Kirkstall Forge.

A spokesperson for the train operator said: "Localised flooding is creating problems on a number of routes - although in some cases the flood waters may subside quickly.

Northern customers are advised to allow extra time for travel and to check ahead - up to the last minute - for all rail travel in the North."

Other places affected are:

Trains between Blackpool North and Preston are suspended following reports of floodwater on the line in the Poulton le Fylde area

Flooding at Culcheth Farm (pictured above), between Newton le Willows and Manchester, means trains are running at reduced speeds in the area

There are lineside equipment issues between Summit and Dean Royd tunnels - towards Manchester Victoria which may cause delays

Flooding at New Lane is affecting services between Wigan and Southport with speed restrictions in place

Trains are running at reduced speeds on the West Coast Mainline due to flooding in the Bay Horse area north of Preston

Trains are running at reduced speeds at Hellifield because of flooding in the area

Services between Sheffield and Manchester affected by flooding at Edale - no services to Manchester and speed restriction towards Sheffield