Four people taken to Scarborough Hospital following crash near seafront

Have your say

Four people have been taken to hospital after a vehicle crashed into pedestrians on Marine Drive in Scarborough.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service were called out shortly before 4pm on Tuesday afternoon.

-> Police issue urgent appeal after man tried to grab four-year-old boy outside his Yorkshire home

Four ambulances and two rapid response vehicles were dispatched.

The road has been closed between the junction of Eastborough and Chain Hill and remains shut.

Buses have been diverted and motorists are advised to avoid the area.