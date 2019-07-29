Full closure on A64 as air ambulance arrives after serious crash

Have your say

There was a full closure on the A64 as an air ambulance arrived after a serious crash.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 7.58am on Monday, July 7.

The crash happened on the A64 westbound near Tadcaster.

There was a full lane closure on the westbound carriageway.

One lane was closed eastbound.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance attended to treat casualties.

There has been a serious crash on the A64. Photo provided by Bob Hoskins, Station Manager at York on Twitter @SierraZero8.

North Yorkshire Police confirmed a person has been taken by air ambulance to Leeds General Infirmary.

North Yorkshire Police Traffic Bureau said on Twitter: "A64 Westbound at Bilbrough top CLOSED due to a serious RTC.

"One lane on the Eastbound carriageway is also closed. Please avoid the area while crews deal with the scene."

At 9.25am a police spokesperson said the road was due to reopen but lane two would remain closed for recovery.