Full closure on A64 as air ambulance arrives after serious crash

There was a full closure on the A64 as an air ambulance arrived after a serious crash.
Emergency services were called to the scene at 7.58am on Monday, July 7.
The crash happened on the A64 westbound near Tadcaster.
There was a full lane closure on the westbound carriageway.
One lane was closed eastbound.
Yorkshire Air Ambulance attended to treat casualties.
North Yorkshire Police confirmed a person has been taken by air ambulance to Leeds General Infirmary.
North Yorkshire Police Traffic Bureau said on Twitter: "A64 Westbound at Bilbrough top CLOSED due to a serious RTC.
"One lane on the Eastbound carriageway is also closed. Please avoid the area while crews deal with the scene."
At 9.25am a police spokesperson said the road was due to reopen but lane two would remain closed for recovery.