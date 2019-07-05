Gas explosion which injured six was 'accidental', report reveals

Have your say

A gas explosion which left six people with severe burns was 'accidental', a report has revealed.

The fire ripped through two storeys of a former bank building on Hick Lane in Batley in the evening of February 6, earlier this year.

Scene of a gas explosion in the centre of Batley

The building, which had been converted into flats, was severely damaged as a result. Several surrounding buildings were also damaged.

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service have now released a report into the investigation into the blast, revealing it was caused by butane gas canisters.

The report detailed how, at the height of the fire, ten fire engines from across West Yorkshire were in attendance, as well as an aerial platform, technical rescue unit, hazmat unit and sniffer dog.

READ MORE: Police find ‘flammable gas cylinders’ in Batley explosion probe

Aftermath following explosion in Hick Lane, Batley.

Fire fighters remained at the site for two days, eventually closing the incident on February 8.

The report said: "This incident occurred in Dewsbury station area and involved a domestic block of flats two storeys high.

"Butane gas from canisters caused an explosion, causing fire on two floors of the flats with sever blast damage throughout the building and damage to multiple adjacent buildings. Six occupants exited the building with severe burns."

"The cause of the fire was thought to be accidental."

A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Police confirmed that an investigation into the fire remained ongoing.