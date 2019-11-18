Huge battery energy storage system given the go-ahead at site in Yorkshire

Yorkshire-based Harmony Energy has secured planning permission for a second 49.5MW battery energy storage system at Creyke Beck substation in Cottingham, near Hull.

It is the second battery energy storage scheme on the site to be brought forward by the company, which develops, builds, owns and operates renewable energy assets in the UK and overseas.

The batteries will store energy from vast offshore wind farms being developed on Dogger Bank. This picture shows the Race Bank scheme off Norfolk and Lincolnshire which opened last year. Picture Credit: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Work is due to start on both schemes next year, which combined will be one of the UK's largest.

It will store energy from the huge wind farms being built on the Dogger Bank, 80 miles off Yorkshire's coast.

They will be built on fields directly adjacent to the substation.

Alex Thornton, director at Harmony Energy, said: “Battery energy storage is the key to unlocking the true potential of renewable energy and Creyke Beck is a hugely exciting project for us, not least because we will be connecting two of the UK’s largest batteries into the same substation where 2.4GW of offshore wind will come in from the North Sea.

“We see large batteries like these playing an increasingly important role in decarbonising and balancing the grid, as more and more intermittent renewables such as wind and solar assets come online whilst simultaneously traditional coal-fired power plants are retired.

“We expect huge levels of investment into the sector over the next five years and beyond and our pipeline of projects already shows the potential for landowners, investors and for the UK’s future energy security.”

