At peak, more than 140 firefighters were tackling the blaze at Speedibake, on Westgate Retail Park. We've gathered together some of the most powerful photos from the weekend.

1. Under control These photos, captured on Sunday, show the extent of damage to the warehouse, which has stood for more than 40 years. Tony Johnson jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

2. Dark clouds This photo, taken from Waldorf Way, shows smoke rising from the Speedibake factory. CVC Studios other Buy a Photo

3. Historic site The Speedibake factory, pictured in 2012, has stood for more than 40 years. Google Maps other Buy a Photo

4. 'Like nighttime' Dark smoke descended over Wakefield Retail Park on Saturday after the fire was first reported shortly after 1pm. Andrew Parkinson other Buy a Photo

View more