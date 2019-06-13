Incredible video shows how rain has turned High Force waterfall in the Dales into a raging torrent

Heavy summer rainfall has turned High Force into a gushing torrent.

The waterfall near Middleton-in-Teesdale in the North Pennines has swollen considerably after over a week of wet weather, and the River Tees is now flowing over two channels in the cliff face. Usually the right-hand channel would be dry during summer conditions.

Water levels are far higher than the average for midsummer.

Press Association photographer Owen Humphreys captured the incredible sight on camera.

High Force is often thought to be the highest waterfall in England, although its 70ft drop is actually lower than Hardraw Force's in North Yorkshire and that of Howgill Fells in Cumbria. However, it does have the largest volume of water falling over an unbroken drop.

The whole of the River Tees plunges over an almost-vertical cliff edge in two stages. After heavy rainfall, the river will also flow over the right-hand channel, which is usually dry in normal conditions. Occasionally the level will be high enough to cascade over the central section of rock, as happened in 2015 after Storm Desmond.

A huge volume of water can be seen gushing down High Force