Independent review calls for radical action to halt "decades of decline" in the country's National Parks

A major review has called for the biggest shakeup of the running England’s National Parks and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty since they were founded 70 years ago.

New powers, more funding and a new national mission are needed to reverse “decades of environmental decline”, says the independent dossier which was commissioned by the The Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, who will now consider the recommendations.

It warns that new challenges such as climate change, biodiversity loss and a changing, urban society mean that new approaches are needed to get the most out of England’s most-loved landscapes which includes the North York Moors National Park and the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

Writer Julian Glover led the review, which is published today, which has made 27 recommendations.

He said: “From the high fells of the Lake District to the wildness of Exmoor, England’s most beautiful places define our country. Today we are setting out a big, bold plan to bring them alive to tackle the crisis in our natural environment and make sure they are there for everyone to enjoy.

“If we take action, we can make our country healthier, happier, greener, more beautiful and part of all our lives.

“Seventy years ago this year we created our National Parks for a nation that had just won the Second World War. Now it’s time to reignite that mission.”

The review is one of the key commitments of the government’s 25 Year Environment Plan, which outlines our vision for improving the environment over a generation by connecting people with nature and helping wildlife to thrive.

It follows a call for evidence which received more than 2,500 responses on how England’s 10 National Parks and 34 AONBs meet the nation’s needs in the 21st century and whether there is scope for the current network to expand.

The 27 recommendations of the review include: expanding volunteering in national landscapes; better information and signs to guide visitors; expanding open access rights in national landscapes; a new National Landscapes Housing Association to build affordable homes and new financial model which is more secure and more enterprising.

Corinne Pluchino, Chief Executive of Campaign for National Parks said: “We welcome the timely publication of this ambitious agenda for our most beautiful landscapes.

“There is a pressing need to address the urgent challenges in our National Parks. We will be reviewing the report in detail and working to ensure the momentum is maintained.”