Landowners are having to stand guard to prevent a Yorkshire hunt trespassing on their land and 'sneaking around' on private property

Landowners are having to stand guard to prevent a hunt trespassing on their property after they repeatedly ignored "private" signs.

One landowner from the Selby area said they are having to patrol their land when the Badsworth & Bramham Moor and York & Ainsty South Hunts (BBMYAS) hunts are out.

The Badsworth and Bramham Moor Hounds meeting in Aberford on Boxing Day 2017

The landowner, who asked not to be named, said they routinely ring the police to report the trespass and “illegal hunting”.

She said: "Like many other nearby landowners, we have told them to stay away on numerous occasions and many of us have put ‘private’ signs up, but they ride straight past them.

"It’s a sorry state of affairs when you have to to patrol your own property on the day they visit the area just to keep it safe, but that’s exactly what many of us have now resorted to doing."

She also complained that the hunt "don’t even pretend to lay a trail" and that terrier men on quad bikes had been caught on several occasions by landowners "sneaking around on private property and interfering with fox dens and badger setts".

Locally they had found badger setts and fox dens dug out or blocked to prevent animals from going to ground when they are being pursued and the disembowelled remains of a fox nearby another time.

She added: "That’s before you even factor in the damage they do to farmers’ crops and the frequent incidents where livestock has been stressed and spooked by out of control hounds."

North Yorkshire Police also "don't seem to want to know, they just give you a log number and you don’t hear any more", she said, adding that although they were close to the North Yorkshire border they always asked for Humberside Police to attend as they were much pro-active.

She said: "Something needs to be done to better protect the rights of private landowners and to protect our wildlife.

"When challenged, the hunting fraternity tries to perpetuate the myth that anyone who opposes their activity must be an ‘anti’ or a ‘townie’, when, in truth, the majority of people - farmers and landowners included - do not want them round here.

"It’s time the law was enforced.”

It comes after a kitten was allegedly torn to pieces by hounds at Scarcroft after the hunts met at Bramham Park on Christmas Eve.

On January 4 a video by hunt saboteurs showed hounds mauling a deer near Askham Richard. The hunt later blamed the saboteurs for distracting the dogs by blowing a horn.

Another landowner in East Yorkshire also told The Yorkshire Post how they had to send a solicitor's letter to keep the Holderness Hunt off their land in 2018, after they ignored requests to keep to a certain headland when crossing their land.

He said: "In 2016 we wrote to stop them going on the land completely because we'd had enough of them not sticking to their word.

"It took them six months to write a letter back, but there was no real acknowledgement of our request."

In January 2018 they called the police after the Holderness Hunt trampled the area again and sent a solicitor's letter the following month.

The BBMYAS hunts apologised if "any of their activities have caused distress to a landowner - or any member of the public - and their pets or livestock."

A statement said they "endeavour to deal with any complaints or concerns that arise immediately, and respect the wishes of those who do not permit the hounds to cross their land.

"We would also welcome the opportunity to discuss this matter in person which will then, hopefully, enable us to ensure the appropriate steps are taken to prevent any reoccurrence in the future.”

They said they operated within the law to comply with the Hunting Act and had been disappointed by the comments as hunt officials worked "tirelessly to ensure good relationships are established with our farmers and landowners."

North Yorkshire Police said: “We take all instances and types of wildlife crime seriously and work hard to ensure that North Yorkshire remains a haven for the animals who inhabit it.

"We currently have 40 Wildlife Crime Officers who are specially trained to investigate a wide range of incidents resulting in a number of successful prosecutions. If anyone has concerns or would like to report a wildlife crime then we would urge them to call 101 or 999 if it is an emergency.

"The public are our eyes and ears and we could not do our job without them.”