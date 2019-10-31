Latest updates as fire fighters deal with house fire in Ilkley

Emergency services are dealing with a fire in the centre of Ilkley this morning (Thursday).

Cowpasture Road is currently closed due to reports of a fire at a property in the Belle View area. Please refresh for the latest updates.

Fire services are attending a fire at a property in Ilkley this morning. Picture: Riaz Meer

