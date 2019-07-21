Leeds City Square cordoned off after loose roofing spotted on top of Park Plaza Hotel building

Police cordoned off City Square in the centre of Leeds this afternoon over concerns for loose roofing spotted atop a hotel building.

The area around Park Plaza, which is currently undergoing work, was shut off at Sunday lunchtime.

Park Plaza Hotel

West Yorkshire Police and fire services both attended with the square being taped off to protect members of the public.

A loose piece of building material was seen balancing on one of the corners of the rooftop overlooking the pedestrian crossing between Leeds Station and Boar Lane.

Park Plaza is undergoing renovation work after it was highlighted as one of Leeds's high-rise buildings which had similar-style cladding to Grenfell Tower.

The closure meant traffic was diverted, causing delays in parts of the city centre in the afternoon.

Inspector Liz Jennings said: "The Park Plaza Hotel has scaffolding up and one of the roof tiles was flapping around in the wind.

"As a result we had to close off large parts of the city. The fire brigade went up to remove it."