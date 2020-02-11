Man dies after collapsing at entrance to cave in Yorkshire Dales

Have your say

A man has died after collapsing at the entrance of a cave in Yorkshire Dales.

The Cave Rescue Organisation (CRO) were called to the entrance of Thistle Cave, in Ribblehead, near Ingleton at around 1.40pm on January 10.

The man, 55, was with a group of young people and intended to explore the cave. However, he collapsed at the entrance.

CRO said there was "prolonged" attempts at CPR to save the man, but when Yorkshire Ambulance Service arrived, he had died.

An ambulance and air ambulance were both sent to the scene.

A statement from CRO said: "Once the necessary protocols had been followed, CRO members carried the deceased to a road-head for hand-over to an undertaker.

"North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service also attended.