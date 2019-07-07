Man's life saved after he fell into water from West Pier, Scarborough

A man's life was saved by members of the public and the emergency services after he fell from Scarborough's West Pier.

The incident happened at about 4.15pm on Saturday.

Two members of the public saw the man fall into the water and pulled him out.

RNLI lifeguards and Scarborough and Burniston Coastguard Rescue Team were among the first on the scene.

Members of the ambulance and police services, Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Scarborough Lifeboat Station were also on the scene, and lifesaving treatment was performed on the unresponsive man.

A helicopter landing site was set up and a cordon was put in place.

The casualty was transported to Scarborough hospital via land ambulance.

If you see anyone in difficulty on or near the coast dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard, says the service.