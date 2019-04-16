Missing man could be in the Leeds area

A missing man from Church Fenton was last believed to be headed into Leeds.

Adam Jebson was believed to be heading to the Temple Newsam area at lunchtime today (Tuesday.)

The 40-year-old was driving his white Vauxhall Corsa Van, registration MV62 RZZ.

Mr Jebson is described as medium build, tall with balding brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, jeans and metal-rimmed glasses.

He was reported missing at 10am this morning (Tuesday).

Anyone who thinks they might have seen Adam, or his van, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police.

