Two missing teenage boys are believed to be in West Yorkshire.

17-year-old Luke Spencer and Cameron Bradley, also 17, were last seen in the Middlesbrough college area at 10.30am on Thursday, September 26.

Cleveland Police believe they may have travelled to Bradford.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting 166169.

