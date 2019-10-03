More than £50,000 handed to people affected by Dales flashflooding

Have your say

More than £50,000 has been handed out to help people and businesses get back on their feet after July's devastating flooding in the Yorkshire Dales.

Parts of Swaledale, Wensleydale and Arkengarthdale suffered unprecedented flash floods when up to 3.2in (82.2mm) of rain fell in 24 hours.

The clear-up following the flooding on July 31 Picture: SWNS

The force of the water damaged roads and bridges and about 100 homes are thought to have flooded.

The Two Ridings Community Foundation, which is overseeing the £222,000 Swaledale and Wensleydale Recovery Fund, says "every penny" will go on helping people affected by flooding.

It has paid out more than £50,000 so far to help cover everything from the cost of temporary accomodation, to dehumidifiers and buying new furniture.

There have been 128 payments of £300 have been made to people affected by the flooding, with a further 18 in the pipeline.

There has also been 11 further awards of £1000 to people in significant hardship, including two grants to small businesses.

Payments have also been made to Arkengarthdale and Grinton Parish Councils to do urgent repairs on land or becks to protect homes and businesses. Others will follow.

Jan Garrill, chief executive of Two Ridings Community Foundation said donations were still coming in.

She said: “Thank you to everyone who has donated or pledged support.

"Every penny will be spent on supporting local people affected by the flooding in Swaledale, Arkengarthdale and Wensleydale.”

Two fundraising events are taking place in the coming weeks: Bids, Bands & a Big Night Out at Tennants, Leyburn on Saturday October 19 and the Grand Day Gala Dinner Dance at Tennants, Leyburn on Saturday November 2.

Meanwhile drop-ins involving a range of support organisations including the NFU and The Farming Community Network continue.

They will be held at Bellerby Memorial Hall on October 7, 14 and 21 from 9.30am to 12noon

Also at Reeth Memorial Hall on October 4 and 18 and November 1, 15, and 29 from 9.30am to 12.30pm.