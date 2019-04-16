More than six miles of delays on M62 near Leeds after crash

Have your say

There are 6.3 miles of delays on the M62 near Leeds after a crash at Chain Bar.

Lanes three and four eastbound were closed as traffic officers made their way to the scene.

Highways England said just before 8am that the road was fully reopen.

The crash happened some time after 6am.

Traffic is moving slowly as far back as junction 25.

Traffic was held while the cars were moved to the hard shoulder.

There was also an incident on the westbound carriageway, creating chaos on both sides of the motorway.

AA said queues on the westbound carriageway were 'not helped' by people slowing to look at the scene of the accident.