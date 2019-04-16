Morley partnership will tackle targeted crime in town

Morley Town Centre Management Board is leading a new partnership to help local businesses tackle targeted crime.

Working with the Morley Neighbourhood Police Team and Business Against Crime in Leeds (BACIL), a number of independent and national companies have signed up to the crime reduction scheme following a period of unprecedented crime in the town centre.

Coun Wyn Kidger said, “It’s a challenging time for high street businesses and retailers and we are wanting to support them in every way we can. This scheme is already proved successful in other areas and I am confident it will have a similar impact in Morley.”

When a business signs up, they receive a hand-held radio linked to BACIL, PSCOs and all others in the network. They also receive access to an online portal with live crime reduction information.

BACIL is already running successfully in Leeds City Centre and more recently in Armley where the BACIL brand is going a long way in preventing shop lifting and targeted crime.

The Morley Town Centre Management Board has subsidised the first 10 independent businesses that signed up to support the scheme.

Rachael Kennedy, town centre manager, said: “We hope that by working together as a partnership and offering support to local businesses, we can begin to prevent further crime in our town.

“The more businesses we get involved the more effective this programme will be.”

It is now hoped that the network of participating businesses will grow.

Anyone who wants to sign up should email morleyevents@live.co.uk.