Motorcyclist dies in hospital after East Yorkshire crash

A 44-year-old man has died in hospital after a crash between a motorcycle and a car near Market Weighton.

The crash, between a BMW GS1200 motorbike and a silver Vauxhall Insignia car, happened just before 4pm on Sunday, September 1.

The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in the crash on the A1034 Market Weighton Road and later died in hospital.

A Humberside Police spokesman said: "We continue to appeal for witnesses to the collision near Sancton and would ask anyone who may have seen this collision, or saw either the motorbike or car beforehand to contact us, on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 406 of 1/09/19."