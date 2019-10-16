Motorcyclist killed in crash with van near Leeds

A motorcyclist has been killed in crash with a van near Leeds.

It happened at 6.15pm yesterday on Aberford Road when a Peugeot Expert van attempted to turn right into Castle Gate and collided with a Suzuki GSX Motorcycle travelling in the opposite direction.

The 56-year-old motorcyclist from Batley died at scene.

His family have been informed.

A road closure was in place for officers to examine the scene and recover the vehicle.

It reopened at midnight.

Detective Sergeant Alison Webb, of West Yorkshire Police Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: “This collision has sadly resulted in the death of a man, we are doing everything we can to support the family of those involved at what is clearly a very difficult time for them.

“We are carrying out a comprehensive investigation to establish the full circumstances of this incident and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed either the collision itself or the movements of the vehicles involved in the time leading up to it.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has any relevant dash-cam footage which could assist the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 and quoting reference WYP-20191015-1443.