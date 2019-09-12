Have your say

The M1 north of Barnsley is closed this morning after a lorry carrying glass bottles overturned.

The northbound stretch between Junction 38 for Huddersfield and Junction 39 for Wakefield is set to be closed for a number of hours for recovery of the overturned lorry to be carried out and a huge clean up operation to be mounted.

Shattered glass covers the motorway and there has been a large fuel leak.

Repairs also need to be carried out to motorway barriers damaged in the incident.

Highways England said: “The road is fully closed due to an overturned lorry.

“The road is likely to remain closed for several hours due to a substantial diesel spill and the vehicle being fully laden with glass bottles.

“Recovery is in progress for the lorry.

“Our crews are working hard to get the carriageway open as quickly as possible.

“We have arrange for a specialist cleaning team for the diesel and the barrier team are making their way to replace the damaged infrastructure.”