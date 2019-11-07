Northern issues 'do not travel' advice as severe rain causes disruption in Yorkshire

Rail company Northern has issued advice for people not to travel on three routes and warned of disruption across numerous others.

Flooding has closed the lines between Sheffield and Gainsborough, Sheffield and Lincoln and Hebden Bridge and Manchester Victoria,

Flooding. Picture: Northern.

Roads are also closed meaning customers should not attempt to travel, Northern said.

There remains potential for disruption to services in many areas of the Northern network throughout today, with heavy rain forecast for South and West Yorkshire. Derbyshire, Cheshire, Lancashire and Greater Manchester.

Northern customers are advised to allow extra time for travel if necessary and to check ahead.

Advice from Northern as of 4pm:

Flooding at Kiveton Park means services are unable to run between Sheffield and Gainsborough Central/Lincoln - tickets will be accepted on East Midlands Railway (travel between Lincoln and Nottingham/Newark/Doncaster) and LNER (between Doncaster and Newark/Retford). People are advised not to travel between Sheffield and Lincoln/Gainsborough.

A fallen tree has affected the overhead lines at Springs Junction. As a result there are no services between Leeds and Ilkley. Some services are running between Bradford Forster Square and Ilkley via Baildon. Customers are advised to travel to Shipley to connect with rail replacement buses to Ilkley.

Earlier disruption between Meadowhall and Rotherham Central/Swinton, caused following a road vehicle collision at a level crossing, has cleared.

Flooding at Walsden has blocked the line between Manchester Victoria and Leeds. People are advised not to travel between Hebden Bridge and Manchester Victoria.

Flooding at Culcheth Farm is causing delays and cancellations to services between Eccles and Earlestown. Northern tickets will be accepted on TransPennine Express services.

Flooding at Denby Dale means services are unable to run between Huddersfield and Sheffield.

Severe flooding at Rotherham Central is blocking the railway in both directions meaning there are no services between Sheffield and Leeds/Doncaster via Rotherham. Rail replacement buses are in operation between Rotherham Central and Meadowhall.

Flooding at Hadfield has cleared - all services are running.

Flooding at Moorthorpe has blocked the line between Sheffield and Leeds. Road transport is being arranged.

Due to flooding at Blackpool South there are currently no services between St Annes and Blackpool South. Rail replacement coaches will operate between the two stations.

Customers are advised to listen for announcements and check information screens for up dates where possible for services today.