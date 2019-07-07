Peacocks are on the loose around West Yorkshire

Members of the public have been urged not to dial 999 following reports of peacocks on the loose around the region.

The bizarre update on the exotic birds was tweeted by the West Yorkshire Police contact centre on Sunday morning.

The tweet said: "We are aware that in a number of locations around West Yorkshire today there are loose peacocks. If you do see any, please contact the RSPCA in the first instance."

Peacocks are not considered to be dangerous however can be aggressive if threatened.

The birds are not native to the UK, often kept at petting zoos or visitor farms, and anyone who spots one on the loose should contact the RSPCA on 0300 123 4999.

It comes after the police force issued fresh warnings this week over time wasting and unnecessary calls made, both to the 999 and non-emergency 101 numbers.

Tom Donohoe, Senior Contact Manager, said: “We do tend to see an increase in calls to the police over the summer months and in anticipation of that we are taking the opportunity to remind people of other ways they can contact the police.

“Some of the calls we receive will be hoax or nuisance calls or calls which should be directed to other agencies such as the local council or RSPCA.