People in Yorkshire to see more RAF planes flying low from next week - here's why

Plane spotters in Yorkshire will be in for a treat over the coming weeks, as RAF planes are to be seen flying across the region more frequently.

The RAF has said an exercise will be taking place at its North Yorkshire base at Leeming from February 13 onwards, and as a result there will be more planes spotted flying low.

The exercise is due to take place until March 14.

Residents in Northallerton and surrounding areas will also hear some aircraft flying at night.

A spokeswoman for the RAF said: "There will be increased aircraft movement for an exercise taking place from RAF Leeming from February 13 to March 14 2020.

"The Station will be hosting various aircraft including jets throughout that period. Low flying for short periods may be necessary, along with some exercising at night.

"We understand our responsibility as good neighbours to inform the local community of such events that are additional to our normal flying activities and every efoort will be made to keep the disturbance to a minimum."