Person airlifted to hospital after Scarborough sea rescue

A person was airlifted to hospital following a sea rescue in Scarborough on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency services including the Coastguard and the Scarborough RNLI were called to reports of a missing person on the shoreline near Burniston.

An RNLI spokesman said: "Scarborough RNLI’s inshore lifeboat was launched this afternoon at the coastguard’s request.

"A missing person was understood to be on the shoreline near Burniston.

"The coastguards were already at the scene by the time the lifeboat arrived.

"One of the crew of three was a paramedic who swam ashore in choppy water to assist.

"The coastguard helicopter landed on the clifftop and the casualty was winched aboard and taken to hospital.

"The lifeboat was out for over two hours."

The casualty's condition is currently unknown.