Person dies after being hit by train on Harrogate to Leeds line

Have your say

A person has died after being hit by a train on the Harrogate to Leeds line on Monday morning.

Emergency services were called to the line between Harrogate and Horsforth at about 10.40am after a person was hit by a train.

All lines were blocked as crews attended - but sadly the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokeswoman for British Transport Police said: "Officers were called at 10.39am to the line in Harrogate following a report of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended however sadly a person has been pronounced dead at the scene.

"Officers are now working to identify them and inform their family.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner".

Northern has cancelled a number of services on the Leeds to Harrogate line due to the incident and passengers are advised to check before they travel.

All LNER services running through Harrogate will terminate at Leeds.

The Samaritans are open 24 hours a day, every day on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org.