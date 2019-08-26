Plans to dim street lights in Sheffield

Sheffield residents are being asked to give their views on plans to vary the street lighting levels across the city.

The proposals, which support the recently launched Climate Emergency plans, encourage approaches in support of a lower carbon economy, greater resilience to climate change and cleaner growth.

Street lighting levels in three areas of the city - Crosspool, Endcliffe and Meersbrook - will be reduced on a trial basis until September 13.

During this period, street lights will switch on responsively at 80 per cent instead of the current 84 per cent before midnight and reduced from 54 per cent to 40 per cent at midnight until 6am.

Lighting levels will be adjusted when footfall and traffic is at its lowest and the council will continue to work with South Yorkshire Police and other stakeholders to assess and evaluate any impact on communities.

A city council spokesperson said: “If implemented city-wide, as well as achieving a 380 tonne annual reduction in Co2 emissions, the changes will also see a number of other environmental benefits including minimising the negative effects on residents’ sleep patterns, certain nocturnal animals, plant species and people’s enjoyment of the night sky.

“Importantly, the lighting levels will remain in line with the current standards, providing adequate levels of lighting on the highway.”

The consultation will close on September 22, when the views of those in the pilot areas will be assessed, alongside the views from respondents across the city.

More information about the proposal, including a link to a briefing report and associated maps of the trial areas, can be found at www.sheffield.gov.uk/streetlights