Police and fire service called after two boys get stuck on roof of Harrogate Royal Baths 'trying to take selfie'

Two young boys needed rescuing from a roof after they climbed up to take a selfie, emergency services say.

Police and a fire crew were called to the Royal Baths in Harrogate town centre last night (Tuesday) following reports of the teenagers stuck atop the roof.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said they were alerted by police to the incident at 6.45pm, and were requested to help the two down to safety.

A short statement on the incident said: "Fire crews were requested to assist police with two youths who’d climbed onto the roof of a building."

"It is believed they were trying to take a selfie and were then unable to climb down. Fire crews assisted them from the roof using a nine metre ladder and left them in hands of police."

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Police in Harrogate received a call at 6.34pm on Tuesday regarding two local boys, aged 13 and 14, who had got stuck after climbing onto the roof of the Royal Baths on Parliament Street.

"They told officers that they were taking photographs and could not get back down. The fire service was called and the boys were helped down to safety at 7pm."