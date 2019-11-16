Police confirm man has died after being struck by a train in Leeds

Have your say

Police have confirmed that a man has died after being struck by a train in Leeds.

Emergency services were rushed to Calverley Lane, between Kirkstall Forge and Apperley Bridge stations, at 9.30am today.

All train lines between Leeds and Shipley/Bradford Forster Square/Skipton were blocked as crews attended the incident.

British Transport Police has now confirmed that a person has died after being hit by a train.

A spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended Calverley Lane in the Leeds area at 9.30am today following reports of a train having struck a person at that location.

"British Transport Police officers attended along with ambulance crews.

“A body of a male was found. Enquiries are being undertaken to identify the deceased and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”